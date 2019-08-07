Jessica Alba heeft vrede met 'ontploft' lichaam na drie bevallingen: “Ik geef er geen f*ck om” Redactie

07 augustus 2019

08u10

Bron: AD.nl 0 Celebrities Het kan Jessica Alba niets schelen dat haar lichaam na drie bevallingen is veranderd. Voorheen trok de 38-jarige actrice zich nog veel aan van wat anderen van haar dachten, maar nu doet ze dat niet meer, zo vertelt ze in een interview met InStyle.

“Ik had het idee dat ik iemand anders moest zijn om geaccepteerd te worden", blikt ze terug. “Ik stond toe dat de ideeën die anderen hadden over wie ik moest zijn bepaalden wie ik was. Wie ben ik nu? Ik geef er geen f*ck meer om. Ik heb drie kinderen die ervoor hebben gezorgd dat mijn lichaam ontploft is en dat kan me niks schelen. Ik weet dat ik slim ben, het raakt me niet meer wat anderen denken.”

De actrice is een stuk zelfverzekerder door het moederschap, zo vertelt Jessica. Ze omarmde voor het eerst echt haar vrouwelijkheid. “Het is oké om sexy te zijn. Het is oké om een kort rokje of drukke print te dragen als ik dat wil. Ik mag laten zien wat ik wil laten zien of bedekken wat ik wil bedekken en voel me dan nog steeds goed.”

Al valt het nog wel mee met dat ‘ontplofte’ lichaam, aan haar Instagram te zien: