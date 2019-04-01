Jennifer Lopez toont superstrakke lichaam voor nieuwe film ‘Hustlers’

In de film speelt Lopez een voormalige stripper die samen met haar collega's het leven van louche beurshandelaren zuur maakt tijdens de financiële crisis in Amerika. De film, waarin ook rapster Cardi B speelt, gaat volgend jaar in première. Haar fans kunnen niet wachten om Lopez, moeder van een inmiddels 11-jarige tweeling, in de film aan het werk te zien. Ze trakteren haar nu al op een regen complimentjes over haar strakke body. Maar er klinkt ook kritiek: zo vindt een enkeling haar spierverdeling en navelpiercing niet mooi. “Liever wat voller”, sneert iemand.

Jennifer Lopez, die wekenlang paaldanslessen volgde om goed voor de dag te komen in de film, werd begin deze maand ten huwelijk gevraagd door de Amerikaanse honkballer Alex Rodriguez (43). Net als zijn toekomstige echtgenote heeft ook hij al twee kinderen uit een eerdere relatie. Een trouwdatum heeft het koppel nog niet geprikt.

Het wordt, als het tenminste doorgaat, het vierde huwelijk van Lopez. Ze was van 1997 tot 1998 getrouwd met de Cubaan Ojani Noah, vervolgens van 2001 tot 2003 met Cris Judd en vervolgens van 2004 tot 2014 met zanger Marc Anthony: de vader van de tweeling. Voor Rodriguez is het zijn tweede huwelijk.