Jennifer Lopez sluit Versace-show af in iconische groene jurk waarmee ze mode voor altijd veranderde

20 september 2019

22u03 0 Celebrities Jennifer Lopez (50) gaat voor een tweede keer vlot over de tongen in een groene jurk. Tijdens een modeshow van Versace tijdens Milan Fashion Week, droeg ze haar iconische Grammy’s-jurk uit 2000.

Het was de eerste rode-loper jurk die ooit viraal ging. Lopez verscheen op de Grammy-ceremonie in een opvallende, gifgroene, zijden chiffon-jurk die letterlijk tot op haar navel was uitgesneden. De volgende ochtend stond ze op de voorpagina van alle kranten. Ze verlegde de lat voor rode-loper-mode met die gewaagde zet. “Ik weet nog dat we onderweg waren om haar een andere jurk te laten passen”, herinnert Andrea Lieberman, styliste van Jennifer, zich nog. “Maar langs de weg zag ik die jurk hangen in een boetiek van Versace, en ik moest hem gewoon meenemen. Toen Jennifer hem voor het eerst aanhad, wisten we allemaal: dit is dé jurk.”

Vandaag droeg ze een erg gelijkaardige creatie van Donatella Versace tijdens de Versace Spring Show 2020. Het zorgde voor de verrassing van de avond. En het moet gezegd: op haar vijftigste ziet er er nog minstens even goed uit als 20 jaar geleden.