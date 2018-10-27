Jennifer Lopez maakt de tongen los met pikant fragment uit nieuwe videoclip Tom Tates

27 oktober 2018

15u13

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities Latinovamp Jennifer Lopez (49) heeft haar 81,3 miljoen volgers op Instagram getrakteerd op een prikkelend kiekje dat massaal de tongen losmaakt. De hitzangeres is op de foto, die in korte tijd ruim twee miljoen likes kreeg, te zien met een zwoele blik en in een minuscule gele bikini waarvan ze het broekje nonchalant ophijst.

Volgens Lopez, die tijdens haar huwelijk met Marc Anthony de inmiddels 10-jarige tweeling Maximilian en Emme kreeg, gaat het om een beeld uit een videoclip die ze momenteel aan het opnemen is met de 24-jarige rapper Bad Bunny uit Puerto Rico. Hun nieuwe nummer verschijnt binnenkort. In een korte preview die JLo eerder gaf van het muziek filmpje is al iets van de song te horen.

De eerste reacties op het nummer zijn positief, maar de meeste complimenten krijgt de ster toch voor de bikinifoto. De commentaren variëren van “wauw” tot “hoe is het in vredesnaam mogelijk dat een bijna vijftiger, die een tweeling baarde, er nog zo superstrak uitziet”. Bekend is dat Lopez bijna dagelijks met personal trainers zwoegt om haar beroemde fysiek in topconditie te houden. De zangeres stelde recent op Instagram lekker in haar vel te zitten. “Ik voel me een supervrouw en ook wel een beetje een Malibu barbie.”