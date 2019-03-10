Jennifer Lopez en Alex Rodriguez hebben groot nieuws Redactie

10 maart 2019

05u51

Bron: AD.nl 0 Celebrities Jennifer Lopez en Alex Rodriguez zijn verloofd. Het stel maakte de het nieuws via Instagram bekend via een foto van hun handen, met aan de vinger van Lopez een indrukwekkende verlovingsring.

Rodriguez, een voormalige honkballer van de New York Yankees, schreef onder de foto: “Ze heeft ja gezegd”, vergezeld van een emoji van een hartje.

Het stel is sinds begin 2017 bij elkaar en kwam in datzelfde jaar op de cover van het tijdschrift Vanity Fair met hun bijnaam, J-Rod. In januari vertelde Rodriguez aan persbureau AP dat hij en Lopez vergelijkbare achtergronden hadden en dat haar laatste film ‘Second Act’ hun gezamenlijke band precies weerspiegelt.

“Het lijkt echt precies op het leven dat Jennifer en ik delen: beiden geboren in New York, beiden afkomstig van immigrantenouders, allebei twee kinderen, beiden Latijns-Amerikaans - zij uit Puerto Rico, ik uit de Dominicaanse Republiek. We hebben allebei onze ups en downs doorgemaakt, maar inmiddels zijn we over de 40 en proberen we de best mogelijke levens te leven en dat aan anderen door te geven”, aldus Rodriguez.

Het is al de vierde keer dat Lopez in het huwelijksbootje stapt. Voor Rodriguez is het zijn tweede huwelijk. Beiden hebben twee kinderen uit eerdere relaties.