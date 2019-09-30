Jennifer Lopez deelt foto's verlovingsfeestje SDE

30 september 2019

07u06

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Het was vrijdag een bijzonder moment voor Jennifer Lopez. De vijftigjarige zangeres en haar geliefde Alex Rodriguez (44) vierden samen met familie en vrienden hun verlovingsfeest. Op Instagram deelde het bekende koppel enkele beelden van het feestje.

Bij een foto waarop ze haar aanstaande echtgenoot zoent, bedankte Jennifer de organisatoren voor "het elegantste feestje ooit". Ze postte ook een foto waarop zij en Alex worden geknuffeld door hun respectievelijke dochters; Jennifer door haar 11-jarige Emme en Alex door Ella, die even oud is. Op een foto in de Instagram Stories van Jennifer zijn ook Emme's tweelingbroer Max en Ella’s oudere zus Natasha te zien. Jennifer en Alex hebben samen geen kinderen.

Alex vroeg Jennifer in maart ten huwelijk. In een recent interview met Entertainment Tonight verklaarde J.Lo dat het stel er nog niet uit is wanneer en waar ze gaan trouwen.