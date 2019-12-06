Jennifer Lopez (50) wil graag nog een kindje: “Als het in Gods plan past, graag” Redactie

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Jennifer Lopez sluit niet uit dat zij en haar verloofde Alex Rodriguez samen een kind krijgen. De 50-jarige zangeres en actrice, die net als de oud-honkballer al twee kinderen heeft, staat open voor een uitbreiding van hun samengestelde gezin. “Ik wil het”, laat de zangeres zich ontvallen in People.

"Ik weet niet of het in Gods plan past maar ik zou het wel willen proberen. Ik sta er zo open voor." De zangeres heeft al een tweeling van 11 jaar oud. Hoewel het koppel het druk genoeg heeft, staat het ouderschap op de eerste plaats. "We proberen de kinderen op te voeden op een manier waarbij ze hun eigen dromen mogen najagen, maar dat ze wel altijd door ons worden begeleid en dat we altijd actief aanwezig zijn in hun levens. Dat is onze prioriteit.”