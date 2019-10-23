Jennifer Aniston voelde zich schuldig over haar salaris, dat véél hoger lag dan dat van haar ‘Friends’-collega’s MVO

23 oktober 2019

22u01

Bron: Radio Times 0 Celebrities Jennifer Aniston kreeg een miljoen dollar (898.000 euro) voor elke ‘Friends’-aflevering die ze draaide in het laatste seizoen van de iconische reeks. Haar collega’s kregen veel minder, en daar voelt ze zich slecht over, zegt ze in Radio Times.

“Ik heb het altijd makkelijk gehad in deze industrie, dat weet ik”, zegt ze. “Het ging bij ons niet zo zeer over ongelijk betaling van mannen en vrouwen, in de zin dat vrouwen soms meer kregen dan de mannen. Uit principe vond ik dat we allemaal hetzelfde loon moesten krijgen, omdat we hetzelfde werk deden. Ik voelde me er niet goed bij dat mijn salaris hoger lag.”

Jennifer is ook vandaag nog razend populair. Toen ze op 15 oktober plots op Instagram verscheen, na jarenlang géén sociale media te hebben, wilden zoveel mensen haar tegelijkertijd volgen dat de site even crashte. Bovendien is ze goed op weg om een record te breken. Ondertussen is haar eerste post op Instagram één van de meest gelikete op het medium. Ze staat al op de achtste plaats, met meer dan 14 miljoen likes.