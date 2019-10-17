Jennifer Aniston grapt over Instagramrecord in nieuwe video MVO

17 oktober 2019

11u45

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Een dag na haar recorddebuut op Instagram heeft Jennifer Aniston woensdag grappend haar excuses aangeboden voor de storing die haar account veroorzaakte. De actrice plaatste een video waarin ze haar telefoon stukslaat.

“Ik zweer dat het niet mijn bedoeling was het te breken”, schreef ze daarbij, verwijzend naar berichten dat ze Instagram had gebroken met haar eerste post, een groepsfoto met al haar ‘Friends’-collega’s.

Dinsdag verbrak de actrice het record van de Britse prins Harry en zijn vrouw Meghan, door in 5 uur en 16 minuten een miljoen volgers te verzamelen. Ze haalde daarmee het Guinness Book of Records. Een dag later volgen ruim tien miljoen mensen de 50-jarige.