Jennifer Aniston deelt foto van veelbesproken ‘Friends’-reünie KD

15 oktober 2019

16u35 0 Celebrities Vorige week deed ‘Friends’-actrice Courteney Cox (55) het internet ontploffen toen ze op Instagram een foto deelde van een kleine ‘Friends’-reünie met Matt LeBlanc en Jennifer Aniston. In ‘The Howard Stern Show’ vertelde Jennifer daarna dat ook de andere castleden daarbij aanwezig waren. Het bewijs levert ze nu met haar allereerste Instagrampost.

Op het kiekje zien we alle zes de hoofdrolspelers uit de populaire sitcom. “Nu zijn we ook vrienden op Instagram”, schrijft de actrice, die voorheen pertinent weigerde om een Instagrampagina aan te maken, bij de foto. De actrice nam de selfie zelf.

“We hebben deze week samen gedineerd, op zaterdagavond”, vertelde de actrice vorige week. “David Schwimmer (die vaak in Londen verblijft, nvdr.) was in de stad en iedereen had die avond vrij, dus hebben we afgesproken bij Courteney.”

“We hebben zo hard gelachen”, klinkt het. “Het was net gebotteld geluk.” Op een echte tv-reünie hoeven de fans echter niet te hopen. “We missen het allemaal. Echt waar, we missen het elke dag”, geeft de steractrice toe. “Ik zou nergens staan zonder de serie, maar ik wil geen nieuw leven in de reeks blazen. Het zou nooit zo goed zijn als het origineel. We willen het nalatenschap van ‘Friends’ niet verpesten.”

De originele reeks van ‘Friends’ werd uitgezonden van 1994 tot 2004. De eerste aflevering verscheen 25 jaar geleden. De populaire sitcom wordt nog steeds uitgezonden. “Er is een hele nieuwe generatie die nu van de reeks geniet”, aldus de makers.

De foto van Courteney verzamelde in amper drie dagen tijd al meer dan 2 miljoen likes. De foto van Jennifer zal het waarschijnlijk nog beter doen, zij verzamelde al meer dan een half miljoen likes in amper een uur tijd.