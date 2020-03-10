Jenna Dewan bevallen van zoontje Callum SDE

10 maart 2020

20u52

Bron: People 0 Celebrities Actrice Jenna Dewan (39) is mama geworden van een zoontje, Callum. Dat maakt ze bekend op Instagram. Het is haar eerste kindje met verloofde Steve Kazee (44). Met ex Channing Tatum (39) heeft ze al een dochtertje, Everly.

“En plots ontploften onze harten, in de eeuwigheid en verder", schrijft Jenna Dewan bij een foto waarop ze de pasgeboren Callum Michael Rebel vasthoudt. “Welkom in deze wereld, kleine engel.” Het is het eerste kindje voor Steve Kazee en Jenna Dewan. In oktober 2018 werd hun relatie bevestigd, in september maakte Jenna haar zwangerschap dan bekend. “We zijn enorm verheugd en konden niet gelukkiger zijn dat onze familie zich zal uitbreiden.”

Ook Everly, het 6-jarige dochtertje van Jenna en Channing Tatum, keek uit naar de geboorte van haar broertje. “Ze tilt constant mijn t-shirt op en zegt: ‘Ik ga een grote zus worden! Wist je dat er een baby in mama’s buik zit? Wil je het aanraken?’ En dan trekt ze mijn shirt omhoog en kust ze mijn buik.”