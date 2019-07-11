Jason Momoa uitgemaakt omdat hij geen afgetraind lichaam meer heeft TDS

Jason Momoa (39) wordt gebodyshamed via het internet. De 'Aquaman'-acteur krijgt veel gemene reacties te verwerken omdat hij 'dik' zou zijn geworden en hij nu een 'vaderlichaam' zou hebben gekregen. "Wat is er gebeurd met zijn buispieren? Dit gebeurt er dus als hij ontspoort", klinkt het kwetsend. Toch nemen honderden anderen het ook voor de acteur.

Het afgetrainde lichaam van Jason Momoa is voor velen ongetwijfeld een onbereikbare droom. Toch krijgt de acteur momenteel veel kritiek op zijn vormen, nu hij samen met zijn vrouw Lisa Bonet op het strand werd gefotografeerd terwijl ze aan het ontspannen waren. “Wat is er met zijn buikspieren gebeurd?”, aldus de negatieve commentaren. En ook: “Hij moet dringend weer gewichten gaan heffen” of “Wat een dad bod” (het stereotiepe lichaambeeld van een vader met een buikje, red.)

Fitnessblad Men’s Health magazine springt alvast in de bres voor Jason. “Spreekt het niet voor zich dat iemand wiens job grotendeels bestaat uit intensieve training en diëten er ook wel eens even tussenuit wil?”, stellen zij. Via de sociale media laten honderden anderen bovendien weten dat zij het daar mee eens zijn. “Zijn lichaam ziet er waarschijnlijk nog altijd 100 keer beter uit dan dat van de haters”, klinkt het. En ook: “Hij ziet er voor en achter de camera even goed uit! Zijn lichaam, zijn gezicht, hart en persoonlijkheid zijn allemaal mooi. Stop met haten, je bent jaloers. Of je hebt gewoon geen smaak!”