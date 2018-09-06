Jarige Beyoncé viert feest op Italiaanse eiland Sardinië
Volgens Amerikaanse media vierde het gezin er de verjaardag van de zangeres, die eergisteren 37 jaar werd. Hun dochter Blue Ivy (6) werd ook gezien. Hun tweeling Sir en Rumi (1) niet.
Lovely! ❤️ Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z put on a rare giggly PDA while celebrating her birthday in Sardinia. 👑🌟❤️ They've been married for ten years - and Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z looked like newlyweds when they celebrated her 37th birthday this week. 🤩 The iconic pop star looked incredible as she went braless, showing off her natural curves. 🔥Her long locks cascaded in curls down past her shoulders and she wore matching pink sunglasses, drawing attention to her toned waist with a gold belly chain. 😍 The couple looked ecstatic as Jay-Z threw his arms around the mother of his three children, giggling as they larked around in the sunshine and took memorable snaps of each other. 💝Drunk in love, indeed! 💕✨
