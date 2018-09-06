Jarige Beyoncé viert feest op Italiaanse eiland Sardinië

    • Redactie
  • Bron: AD.nl
EPA
Celebrities Superster Beyoncé en haar echtgenoot Jay Z zijn door paparazzifotografen gevolgd tijdens hun vakantie op het Italiaanse eiland Sardinië. Het koppel werd vereeuwigd tijdens een wandeling en bij een jachthaven. 

Volgens Amerikaanse media vierde het gezin er de verjaardag van de zangeres, die eergisteren 37 jaar werd. Hun dochter Blue Ivy (6) werd ook gezien. Hun tweeling Sir en Rumi (1) niet.  

Lovely! ❤️ Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z put on a rare giggly PDA while celebrating her birthday in Sardinia. 👑🌟❤️ They&#39;ve been married for ten years - and Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z looked like newlyweds when they celebrated her 37th birthday this week. 🤩 The iconic pop star looked incredible as she went braless, showing off her natural curves. 🔥Her long locks cascaded in curls down past her shoulders and she wore matching pink sunglasses, drawing attention to her toned waist with a gold belly chain. 😍 The couple looked ecstatic as Jay-Z threw his arms around the mother of his three children, giggling as they larked around in the sunshine and took memorable snaps of each other. 💝Drunk in love, indeed! 💕✨

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@dailymail) op

⭐ #Jayz #Beyoncé #BlueIvy

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@jayzfanspot) op

Beyoncé enjoying her birthday in Sardegna, Italy. ❤️ #beyonce #queenb #pink #fashion

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op

Skinny! 🔥 #beyonce #queenb #pink #fashion

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op

yesterday 😍 #beyonce #beyday

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@anything4beyonce) op

Serve 👏🏼 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 👑🐝 #beyonce #beyoncé #beyonceknowlescarter #beyoncegiselleknowlescarter #beyonceknowles #queenb #beyhive #yoncé #lemonade #beyonce #yonce #queenb #beyhive #beyhivesupportsbeyonce #beyoncegiselleknowlescarter #bey #carter #beyoncestwins #jayz #jayzbeyonce #cartertwins #beygood #perfectbey #sashafierce #ivyparkbeyonce #flawless #livinglegend #rumiandsircarter #everythingislove #everythingislovetour

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@beyplusblue) op

