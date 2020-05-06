Jarige Adele doet monden openvallen met nieuw figuur LOV

06 mei 2020

09u44

Bron: Instagram 2 Celebrities Adele blies dinsdag 32 kaarsjes uit, en bedankte vandaag haar volgers voor alle gelukwensen. Dat deed ze met een foto van zichzelf op Instagram, en die wordt nu druk besproken op het internet. Dat de zangeres heel wat gewicht verloren is, werd enkele maanden geleden al duidelijk, maar op de nieuwe foto is duidelijk wat voor een gedaanteverandering de Britse zangeres is ondergaan.

“Bedankt voor alle liefde op mijn verjaardag. Ik hoop dat jullie allemaal veilig en gezond blijven tijdens deze gekke tijden”, schrijft ze onder de foto. Ze grijpt de kans om gezondheidswerkers te bedanken. “Ik wil alle mensen in de zorg en essentiële werkmensen bedanken om ons veilig te houden terwijl ze hun leven riskeren. Jullie zijn onze engelen!” Het lijkt er ook op dat Adele dit jaar graag uit het geheugen wist. “Oké 2020, bye, bedankt!”

In de comments regent het vooral positieve commentaren over het slanke figuur van de ‘Hello’-zangeres. “Ik bedoel, maak je een grapje?”, schrijft Chrissy Teigen. “Je ziet er geweldig uit!”, reageert influencer James Charles. “Het internet breekt in 3, 2, 1...” of “dat is onze meid!” zijn maar enkele van de reacties.

