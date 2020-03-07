Jared Leto bijna dood tijdens klimtocht BDB

07 maart 2020

18u02

Jared Leto (48) kreeg recent een overdosis adrenaline, toen hij bijna van een berg viel tijdens het klimmen. De acteur en zanger vertelde openlijk over zijn bijna-doodervaring op Instagram.

Leto onthulde dat hij bijna 182 meter naar beneden was gestort tijdens een klimpartij op de Red Rock in de Amerikaanse staat Nevada. De acteur viel van een rots en het touw dat hem vasthield, knapte bijna.

"Niet om dramatisch te zijn, maar dit is de dag waarop ik bijna dood ging," schreef Leto op Instagram. "Ik herinner me dat ik naar de grond beneden me keek. Het was een vreemd moment - minder angst, meer acceptatie en melancholie.”

De acteur was in gezelschap van professionele klimmer Alex Honnold. Die werd bekend door het beklimmen van rotswanden zonder touwen of andere hulpmiddelen. Over zijn leven werd de documentaire ‘Free Solo’ gemaakt.