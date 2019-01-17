Japans topmodel Kiko Mizuhara is de nieuwe vriendin van Harry Styles MVO

17 januari 2019

11u49

Bron: Metro UK 0 Celebrities Harry Styles (24) doet niet graag zijn boekje open over zijn privéleven, maar via zijn omgeving is men toch te weten gekomen wie zijn nieuwe vriendin is. Het gaat om het 28-jarige, Japanse model Kiko Mizuhara.

In juni vorig jaar brak Styles met zijn vorige vriendin, Camille Rowe. Sindsdien is hij niet meer samen met een meisje in het openbaar gezien, maar volgens The Sun zijn er duidelijke aanwijzingen dat zijn hart nu bij de Japanse ligt.

Zo reisde hij helemaal naar Tokio om haar te zien. Mizuhara werd geboren in Dallas, maar verhuisde als kind al naar Japan. Ze poseerde al voor de cover van belangrijke modepublicaties zoals Vogue, GQ en Cosmo, en loopt ook regelmatig mee in modeshows.

Af en toe werkt ze ook als actrice. Zo was ze al te zien in de film ‘Norwegian Wood’. Om het af te maken klust ze ook nog bij als modeontwerper. Ze maakt jurken speciaal voor K-pop bands, die bekendstaan om hun felgekleurde, schattige en frivole kleding. Ze kleedde onder andere al leden van de populaire band Blackpink.

Weer een model

Het is niet de eerste keer dat Styles aan een model gelinkt wordt, wel integendeel. Hij heeft een opvallende voorkeur voor vrouwen binnen die sector. In het verleden werd hij ook al op romantische uitjes met Cara Delevigne, Tess Ward en Kendall Jenner gespot. Tijdens de Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017, waar hij de muziek verzorgde, liep hij maar liefst 3 exen tegelijk tegen het lijf: Georgia Fowler, Sara Sampaio en Nadine Leopold. Harry was aanvankelijk ook niet van plan om te gaan, maar hij viel last minute in voor zangeres Katy Perry.

Het feit dat hij nu opnieuw een model aan de haak heeft geslagen wekt alvast veel hilariteit op: “Goed gedaan Harry, maar binnenkort kan je je kop op geen enkele modeshow nog laten zien!”, klinkt het op Twitter.