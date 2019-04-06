Jane Fonda open over strijd tegen kanker: “Het is een doorlopend proces” SD

06 april 2019

18u13 0 Celebrities De legendarische actrice Jane Fonda (81) vertelt in een interview met British Vogue openhartig dat ze al jarenlang tegen kanker strijdt.

“Ik heb heel vaak kanker gehad”, bekent ze aan British Vogue. “Ik was een zonneklopper. Wanneer ik een dag vrij had, ging ik regelmatig naar de dermatoloog en liet ik een chirurg dingen van mijn lichaam snijden.”

Ze vertelt ook hoe ze haar ziekte geheimhield. In 2016 verscheen ze op de Golden Globes, waar ze genomineerd was voor ‘beste actrice in een bijrol’ voor haar rol in ‘Youth’. “Ik kom uit de auto en ik droeg die rare witte jurk met al die ruches, weet je nog? Dat is omdat ik net een borstamputatie had ondergaan en ik mijn verbanden moest verbergen”, klinkt het.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Over haar huidige diagnose blijft de legendarische actrice vaag: “Het is een doorlopend proces. Dus ja.”

In januari 2018 vertelde Fonda al dat ze een kankergezwel van haar onderlip had laten verwijderen. Ze deelde het gebeuren in interviews, maar ook op Instagram. “Met Lily in NY", schreef ze toen. “Ik heb een slimme manier gevonden om de verbanden op mijn lip te verbergen, die ik kreeg toen de kanker verwijderd werd.”