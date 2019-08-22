Jamie Foxx ontkent relatie met 21-jarige zangeres: "Ik heb gewoon een open-deurbeleid” SDE

22 augustus 2019

18u08

Bron: Instagram 1 Celebrities Eerder deze week lekte uit dat Jamie Foxx (51) en Katie Holmes (40) al enkele maanden uit elkaar zijn. Dat de acteur nu met de 21-jarige Sela Vave gezien wordt, kan op weinig begrip van de fans rekenen. Maar er is helemaal niets tussen hen gaande, vertelt Foxx in een video op Instagram.

Volgens Jamie Foxx neemt hij Sela Vave puur om haar zangtalent onder zijn hoede, net zoals hij dat in het verleden ook al met jongens als Nick Cannon en Ed Sheeran deed. Beide mannen bleven wekenlang bij de acteur logeren, maar daar kraaide geen haan naar, zegt Foxx. “Het is echt een dubbele standaard wanneer het om vrouwen gaat. Toen de jongens er waren, was het allemaal prima. Maar nu het om vrouwen gaat, wordt alles anders.” De rapper en acteur zegt dat hij Sela dan ook niet anders behandelt dan de mannen die bij hem komen aankloppen. “Ze staat bij mij op de stoep en zingt Beyoncé. Ik ben verbaasd, want ze is geweldig. Natuurlijk neem ik haar onder mijn vleugels! En dan zit je nu met de situatie in de pers waar ik haar naar mijn auto begeleid. Mijn artiest, die met mijn kinderen rondhangt. Die even jong is als mijn dochter. Ik ben geen oude man die relaties begint met jonge meisjes! Maar ik weet goed genoeg in wat voor industrie ik zit. Mensen proberen alles op te kloppen. Ik wil maar gewoon zeggen: we willen haar op dezelfde manier behandelen en haar ook een kans geven.”

En, voegt hij eraan toe: “Ik heb met de moeder van dat meisje gesproken en die vertrouwt me. Dus ik snap niet waar al die haat vandaan komt voor die vrouw. Wanneer de jongens hier hun nummers komen opnemen, dan zijn ze hard aan het werk, maar wanneer een meisje hetzelfde doet, dan heeft ze plots bijbedoelingen? Stop daarmee! Ik heb gewoon een open-deurbeleid!”