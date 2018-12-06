Jake Gyllenhaal zit eindelijk op Instagram en hint meteen naar rol in nieuwe ‘Spider Man’ TK

06 december 2018

08u55

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Jake Gyllenhaal lijkt te bevestigen dat hij de slechterik gaat spelen in de Spider Man-sequel ‘Far From Home’. De acteur maakte daar zelfs een Instagramaccount voor aan.

In zijn eerste post op het sociale medium leest Jake een comic van Spider-Man. Hij doet alsof hij uiterst verbaasd roept: "Wow, what the f..." en stopt het clipje dan snel.

Er deden al langer geruchten de ronde dat de acteur in de film Mysterio zou gaan spelen, de bad guy waar Spiderman (Tom Holland) het tegen op moet nemen in het vervolg op ‘Homecoming’ uit 2017.

Onder de foto grapte Jake een tijdje nadat hij het bericht had geplaatst: "Ik realiseer me net dat ik niet Spiderman ga spelen". Daarop grapte vakgenoot Ryan Reynolds: "Ik realiseer me net dat ik ook niet Spiderman ga spelen", waarop Jake reageerde: "Jij speelt zelfs Ryan Reynolds niet meer."