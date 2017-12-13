Jada Pinkett-Smith boos over Golden Globe-nominaties MVO

06u42 0 EPA Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrities De nominaties voor de Golden Globes, die eerder deze week bekend werden gemaakt, zijn niet bij iedereen in de smaak gevallen. Jada Pinkett-Smith windt zich op Twitter op over het feit dat de film 'Girls Trip', waarin zij meespeelt, door de organisatie "niet eens bekeken is".

Jada meldt in haar eerste tweet dat ze "heel veel te zeggen heeft over de nominaties, maar wijselijk haar mond houdt". Om vervolgens in negen opvolgende tweets haar ongezouten mening te geven. De actrice zegt het niet erg te vinden dat 'Girls Trip' of collega-actrice Tiffany Haddish niet genomineerd zijn, maar vindt dat de entertainment-industrie meer naar ras, gendergelijkheid en sociale uitsluiting moet kijken. "'Girls Trip' is de eerste komedie van dit jaar die meer dan 100 miljoen dollar heeft omgezet en was bovendien de allereerste film ooit die geschreven, geproduceerd, geregisseerd en geacteerd is door Afro-Amerikanen."

De vrouw van Will Smith vervolgt: "Deze film was een van de meest succesvolle deze zomer en Tiffany was zonder twijfel de grappigste actrice op het witte doek in 2017. Maar ondanks dat kregen we geen aandacht uit de industrie of van de pers. Dan wordt het wel heel lastig om een nominatie te krijgen."

In 2016 riep Pinkett-Smith op tot een boycot van de Oscars, toen er geen zwarte acteurs genomineerd waren in de belangrijkste categorieën. Of ze dat bij de aanstaande editie van de Golden Globes weer doet, is niet bekend.

Ze sloot haar Twitterreeks af met: "Momenten zoals deze bieden de mogelijkheid om met elkaar te praten en dingen te veranderen. Het gaat allemaal om groei."

I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe... but I won't 🤐 Jada Pinkett Smith(@ jadapsmith) link

Actually I will... here we go... Jada Pinkett Smith(@ jadapsmith) link

I'm not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom... I'm discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn't even WATCH the movie. Jada Pinkett Smith(@ jadapsmith) link

Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn't get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening? Jada Pinkett Smith(@ jadapsmith) link

But yet... Tiff has been asked to present at their ceremony. This isn't about shaming, this is about the need for discussion of an antiquated system. Jada Pinkett Smith(@ jadapsmith) link

Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board. Jada Pinkett Smith(@ jadapsmith) link