Jada Pinkett-Smith boos over Golden Globe-nominaties

Celebrities De nominaties voor de Golden Globes, die eerder deze week bekend werden gemaakt, zijn niet bij iedereen in de smaak gevallen. Jada Pinkett-Smith windt zich op Twitter op over het feit dat de film 'Girls Trip', waarin zij meespeelt, door de organisatie "niet eens bekeken is".

Jada meldt in haar eerste tweet dat ze "heel veel te zeggen heeft over de nominaties, maar wijselijk haar mond houdt". Om vervolgens in negen opvolgende tweets haar ongezouten mening te geven. De actrice zegt het niet erg te vinden dat 'Girls Trip' of collega-actrice Tiffany Haddish niet genomineerd zijn, maar vindt dat de entertainment-industrie meer naar ras, gendergelijkheid en sociale uitsluiting moet kijken. "'Girls Trip' is de eerste komedie van dit jaar die meer dan 100 miljoen dollar heeft omgezet en was bovendien de allereerste film ooit die geschreven, geproduceerd, geregisseerd en geacteerd is door Afro-Amerikanen."

De vrouw van Will Smith vervolgt: "Deze film was een van de meest succesvolle deze zomer en Tiffany was zonder twijfel de grappigste actrice op het witte doek in 2017. Maar ondanks dat kregen we geen aandacht uit de industrie of van de pers. Dan wordt het wel heel lastig om een nominatie te krijgen."

In 2016 riep Pinkett-Smith op tot een boycot van de Oscars, toen er geen zwarte acteurs genomineerd waren in de belangrijkste categorieën. Of ze dat bij de aanstaande editie van de Golden Globes weer doet, is niet bekend.

Ze sloot haar Twitterreeks af met: "Momenten zoals deze bieden de mogelijkheid om met elkaar te praten en dingen te veranderen. Het gaat allemaal om groei."

