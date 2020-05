J.K. Rowling onthult hoe Severus Snape zijn naam kreeg

Real Harry Potter inspiration alert: I walked past this sign every day on my way to work when I was living in Clapham . Much later - post-publication - I revisited the area & suddenly realised THIS was why 'Severus' had leapt into my head when thinking of a 1st name for Snape. pic.twitter.com/q5wzsQb3m9

J.K. Rowling(@ jk_rowling)