Italiaanse site ziet André Hazes jr. aan voor Brad Pitt: “Mijn dag kan niet meer stuk” SD

05 februari 2019

06u54

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities De Italiaanse nieuwssite The Post Internazionale heeft de Nederlandse volkszanger André Hazes Jr. (25) erg gelukkig gemaakt. In een artikel zag de journalist van dienst hem namelijk aan voor de 55-jarige Hollywoodacteur Brad Pitt.

Het is de nieuwste internethype: een foto waarop een oude en een jonge versie van dezelfde persoon (en dan liefst een beroemdheid) vrolijk naast elkaar staan. De Nederlander Ard Gelinck maakte een hele verzameling van dit soort foto’s en die gingen de wereld rond. Zo ook ééntje van volkszanger André Hazes Jr., bij ons vooral bekend van de meezinger ‘Leef’. De Italiaanse nieuwswebsite The Post Internazionale (TPI) verzamelde de foto’s van de grootste sterren in een artikel: Tina Turner, Michelle Obama en Brad Pitt. Althans, dat dachten ze. Want Brad Pitt bleek niemand minder te zijn dan André Hazes.

De 25-jarige zanger kan zijn geluk niet op. “Mijn maandag kan niet meer stuk”, schreef hij op Instagram. “In Italië verwarren ze mij met Brad Pitt ... Zeg het al jaren thuis!” Ook Gelinck reageerde al via datzelfde medium. “Al mijn werk gaat compleet viral over de hele wereld”, schreef hij. “Ongelofelijk en mijn dank is groot. Maar een beetje research zou goed zijn, haha.”