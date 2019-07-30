Is Lady Gaga opnieuw verliefd? Zangeres al kussend gefotografeerd in L.A. KD

30 juli 2019

17u20

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Het lijkt erop dat Lady Gaga een nieuwe liefde in haar leven heeft. Bijna zes maanden na de breuk met haar verloofde Christian Carino werd de 33-jarige zangeres zoenend gezien op een terrasje in Los Angeles. De gelukkige is haar geluidsspecialist Dan Horton.

Op foto’s van People is te zien dat de twee het naar hun zin hebben tijdens een brunchafspraak. Op een van de kiekjes is te zien hoe Gaga over Dan heen hangt en hem zoent. “Ironisch genoeg zat ze aan een tafel vlak bij een voetpad, dus ze had er duidelijk geen moeite mee om gezien te worden. Ze had het zichtbaar naar haar zin met hem”, reageert het restaurant.

De 37-jarige Horton is sinds november vorig jaar de vaste geluidsspecialist van Gaga. Hij houdt zich onder meer bezig met in-ears (oordopjes met daarin speakers) en werkte eerder samen met Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars en Justin Timberlake. Hij was van 2013 tot en met 2016 getrouwd met actrice Autumn Guzzardi. Gaga zette afgelopen februari na twee jaar een punt achter haar relatie met Christian. De zangeres zei dat de relatie “gewoon niet meer werkte”.