Is Cara Delevingne in het grootste geheim getrouwd? Redactie

05 augustus 2019

12u20

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities Cara Delevingne en Ashley Benson zouden een getrouwd koppel zijn. De bruiloft zou al eerder dit jaar in Las Vegas hebben plaatsgevonden, schrijft The Sun.

Gekleed in het zwart werden het 26-jarige Britse model en de 29-jarige Amerikaanse actrice in de echt verbonden door een Elvis lookalike in de iconische Little Las Vegas Kapel. Het was een kleine, intieme ceremonie. Onder de gasten zouden wel grote namen als Charlize Theron, de Jonas Brothers en Sophie Turner hebben gezeten.



“Ze waren zeker van hun zaak en zeker van hun gevoelens voor elkaar", zegt Michael Kelly, eigenaar van de trouwkapel. “Ze waren toegewijd aan elkaar en hadden allebei een grote glimlach op hun gezicht. Je kon zien dat ze het serieus namen, maar dat ze wel veel plezier hadden. Ze hielden het simpel, rustig en makkelijk.” De hele bruiloft zou 220 euro hebben gekost.



Afgelopen juni onthulde Cara op Instagram dat Ashley en zij al een jaar samen waren. Een maand later doken er geruchten op dat de twee zich hadden verloofd. Tijdens een vakantie in Frankrijk werden het model en de ‘Pretty Little Liars’-ster namelijk met matchende ringen om hun vingers gespot.