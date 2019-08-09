Ingebroken bij Jody Bernal tijdens verjaardag dochtertje: “Niet veilig in eigen huis”

“Afgelopen zondag de verjaardag van Poppy gevierd, 1 jaar is ze geworden. Niet wetende dat ondertussen ons huis werd leeggeroofd", schrijft de 37-jarige zanger. Bij het bericht staat een foto van een lachende familie Bernal op het verjaardagsfeestje, en een foto van een overhoop gehaalde slaapkamer. “Nooit gedacht dat inbraak mij zou overkomen. Alle sieraden zijn gestolen, laptop gestolen."



Dat hij zijn spullen kwijt is, vindt de ‘Que Sí Que No’-zanger niet het grootste probleem. “Het ergste is, je niet veilig voelen in je eigen huis. Wijze les: beveilig je huis te allen tijden zo goed mogelijk!"



Jody en zijn vrouw Melissa hebben twee dochters: Olivia (3) en Poppy (1).

