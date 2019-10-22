IN BEELD. Weddingplanner van Justin en Hailey Bieber deelt nieuwe foto’s van hun huwelijk KDL

22 oktober 2019

18u12 0 Celebrities Hoewel ze vorig jaar al voor de wet trouwden, gaven Justin en Hailey Bieber pas op 30 september hun groots trouwfeest voor familieleden en vrienden. De bruid en bruidegom en enkele van hun gasten deelden eerder al wat foto’s, maar nu deelde ook hun weddingplanner Mindy Weiss enkele mooie foto’s van de festiviteiten.

Mindy vertelt dat de huwelijksreceptie van het koppel helemaal in het thema van ‘sprookjestuin’ stond. Heel wat planten bungelden aan het plafond en op de tafels stonden tientallen kandelaars die voor extra sfeer en gezelligheid moesten zorgen.

Ook Maeve Reilly, de kapper van Hailey, deelde nog enkele foto’s en video’s van Hailey. “Ik weet dat het de beste avond van haar leven had, omdat het ook die van mij was. Is dat raar?”, schrijft Reilly bij de achter de schermen-beelden.

Op het huwelijksfeest van Justin en Hailey waren zo’n 150 gasten, waaronder Kylie en Kendall Jenner, aanwezig. Het prijskaartje van de avond wordt op zo’n 500.000 dollar, omgerekend zo’n 450.000 euro geschat.