IN BEELD. Rihanna deelt eerste beelden van ‘Fenty’-collectie SD

24 mei 2019

18u37 0 Celebrities Rihanna (31) heeft in Parijs de eerste silhouetten van haar veelbesproken en langverwachte ‘Fenty’-collectie voorgesteld. De lijn komt er in samenwerking met het Franse luxemerk LVMH. De kledingstukken zijn geïnspireerd op haar eigen stijl.

Zangeres Rihanna zag er piekfijn uit bij de lancering van haar eigen kledinglijn ‘Fenty’, vandaag in de Franse hoofdstad Parijs. De ontwerpen - in zachtroze, camel, donkere denim, camel en wit - zijn strak én gebaseerd op haar eigen kledingstijl. “Ik ben een durver”, vertelde Rihanna. “Ik hou van sterke silhouetten voor badass vrouwen, die zelfvertrouwen uitstralen. En dat is exact wat ik met mijn eigen merk Fenty wil brengen”. In de collectie zitten kledij, schoenen, accessoires en zonnebrillen.

Voor de fans: vanaf 29 mei zal de volledige ‘Fenty’-lijn beschikbaar zijn online via de officiële site van het gloednieuwe merk.

Hieronder vind je nog de promovideo voor de kledinglijn.