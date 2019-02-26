IN BEELD. Kardashian-zussen pakken uit met gewaagde fotoshoot TDS

26 februari 2019

10u37

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities Vorige week raakte bekend dat de relatie van Khloé Kardashian en basketballer Tristan Thompson, die samen dochter True hebben, is gestrand. Naar verluidt is Thompson weer vreemdgegaan, dit keer met de beste vriendin van Khloés halfzusje Kylie Jenner. Toch zit de realityster na de breuk niet weg te kwijnen. Op Instagram pakken zij en haar zusjes dan ook uit met enkele ondeugende beelden, die moeten bewijzen dat ze samen sterk staat met haar zussen.

Het is ambras in huize Kardashian, nadat bekend werd dat Tristan Thompson een iets te gezellige avond had met Jordyn Woods. Thompson is de vriend van Khloé Kardashian en Woods is de beste vriendin van Kylie Jenner, het halfzusje van Khloé. En het lijkt echt voorbij te zijn tussen Khloé en Tristan. De realityster plaatste donderdag al in haar Instagram Stories een serie emotionele quotes waaruit kan worden opgemaakt dat ze liefdesverdriet heeft. “De ergste pijn is om gekwetst te worden door iemand waar je je pijn aan hebt uitgelegd”, zo luidt de eerste quote. Daarna volgt: “Iemand moet dit horen... Dat verraad was een zegen.” In een derde post staat: “Als iemand vraagt naar me, zeg dan: ‘ze was de enige persoon die oprecht van me hield en ik heb haar gebroken’.”

Ondanks de verwikkelingen, blijven de zussen een hechte band hebben en steunen ze elkaar door dik en dun. Dat bewijzen ze ook nogmaals op Instagram, waar Khloé en Kourtney uitpakken met een aantal ondeugende beelden. “Lachen voor de camera”, staat er laconiek bij de foto’s. Tja, the show must go on natuurlijk...