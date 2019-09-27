IN BEELD. Justin en Hailey Bieber bereiden zich voor op hun huwelijksdag KDL

27 september 2019

17u00

Hoewel Justin (25) en Hailey Bieber (22) al meer dan een jaar getrouwd zijn, willen ze hun huwelijksdag graag groots overdoen in bijzijn van vrienden en familie. En volgens bronnen gaat dat aankomend weekend gebeuren in South Carolina. De Biebers zijn druk bezig met de voorbereidingen: zo vraagt Justin zijn fans om kledingadvies en had Hailey afgelopen woensdag haar vrijgezellenfeest, werd duidelijk via sociale media.

Justin postte een aantal smokings op Instagram en vroeg zijn volgers welke zij hem het liefst zien dragen. Hij stelde onder andere een pak met bananenprint, regenboogkleuren en verfspetters voor. De meeste Beliebers stemden voor de bananenprint.

Vrijgezellenfeest

Hailey vierde haar ‘laatste’ avond als vrijgezel, wat ze officieel al een jaar niet meer is, met haar zusje Alaia, Kendall Jenner en nog een aantal vriendinnen in Los Angeles. Alaia plaatste een foto op Instagram waarop Hailey te zien is in een witte jurk. “Laat het feest maar beginnen!”, schrijft Alaia.

People meldt dat Justin en Hailey “erg uitkijken naar hun religieuze ceremonie”. “Ze vinden het geweldig om dit samen met hun dierbaren te vieren. Het afgelopen jaar is een behoorlijke test voor hun relatie geweest, die ze goed hebben doorstaan. Ze zijn van ver gekomen en gelukkig gaat het een stuk beter met Justin dan een paar maanden geleden. Na hun huwelijk gaan ze er tussenuit voor hun huwelijksreis,” aldus een bron.

Het stel trouwde vorig jaar september in het geheim in New York waarbij verder niemand aanwezig was.