IN BEELD. Hier zijn Sophie Turner en Joe Jonas op tropische huwelijksreis MVO

16 juli 2019

06u58 0 Celebrities ‘Game Of Thrones’-actrice Sophie Turner en haar echtgenoot Joe Jonas zijn op huwelijksreis vertrokken. Ze verblijven momenteel in de Maldiven en hebben de tijd van hun leven, zo blijkt uit de vele foto’s die ze posten op sociale media.

De twee slapen in het extreem luxueuze Soneva Fushi Resort, in een villa met negen slaapkamers, een privézwembad, een fitness én een glijbaan die vanuit hun kamer recht in de zee belandt. Eén nachtje in het resort kost 28.100 dollar (24.955 euro). Het ontbijt - een privégelegenheid bij zonsopgang - kost hen nog eens 290 dollar extra per dag. Het hotel organiseert ook dinnercruises en heeft een spa. “Ik heb hier het geluk gevonden”, beweert Joe op Instagram. “Dit is het paradijs”, vult zijn vrouw Sophie aan. “Echt een magische plaats.”

Joe en Sophie trouwden eind juni voor de tweede keer in Le Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, Frankrijk. Daarvoor, in mei, trouwden ze al eens in het geheim, in Las Vegas.