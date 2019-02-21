IN BEELD. Het luxeleventje van Choupette, de chouchou van Karl Lagerfeld MVO

21 februari 2019

12u30 10 Celebrities Na de dood van mode-icoon Karl Lagerfeld, lag er één brandende vraag op de lippen van al zijn fans: wat gebeurt er nu met Choupette (7), Karls muze en trouwe huisdier? Wel, Choupette zal haar luxeleventje waarschijnlijk kunnen behouden, want ze is één van zijn erfgenamen. En dat leventje ziet er niet slecht uit...

Wie is Choupette? Waar komt ze vandaan en hoe kwam ze bij Lagerfeld terecht, om daarna te ontpoppen tot de “beroemdste en meest modieuze kat ter wereld”? En nog interessanter: hoeveel luxe omvat haar leventje precies? Wij zochten het uit.

December 25, 2011

Het liefdesverhaal tussen Lagerfeld en zijn Heilige Birmaan begint in 2011. Het beestje, toen nog een kitten, behoorde eerst toe aan een andere eigenaar. Baptiste Giabiconi was een model, en één van de muzes van de bekende ontwerper. Toen Baptiste zijn familie ging bezoeken tijdens de feestdagen, besloot Lagerfeld om op zijn kat te passen tot hij terug was. “Het was liefde op het eerste gezicht”, zei de ontwerper daarover. “Ik had nooit gedacht dat ik zoiets kon voelen voor een kat.” Vele mensen zeggen over andermans huisdieren dat ze zo schattig zijn dat ze ze nooit meer willen teruggeven. Wel, Karl méénde het ook. Giabiconi heeft zijn kat nooit meer teruggezien. “Vanaf toen was het gewoon mijn kat”, klonk het. De band tussen Lagerfeld en Choupette was geboren.

In januari 2011 verscheen de eerste foto van het beestje op Twitter. Ze werd meteen bestempeld als Karls nieuwe muze. Dat begon waarschijnlijk als een grapje, maar het bleek wel degelijk waar te zijn. “Binnenkort zullen mensen méér praten over Choupette dan over mij”, aldus Karl.

Persoonlijke assistenten

Birmanen staan bekend om hun rustige, meegaande karakter. Choupette vond het dus niet erg om meegesleurd te worden van het ene event naar het andere. Waar Karl was, zag je Choupette ook. En zo niet, dan werd er op haar gepast door haar persoonlijke assistentes.

Lagerfeld nam twee vrouwen, Françoise en Marjorie, vast in dienst om de dagelijkse bezigheden en stemmingen van zijn kat te noteren in een dagboek. Bovendien spelen de meisjes ook met haar wanneer Karl er even niet is.

Bodyguard Sebastien waakt over haar veiligheid, want net zoals elke celebrity heeft Choupette haar eigen beschermengel. Haar persoonlijke medische advies komt van Dr. Yola Horn, een van de meest exclusieve dierenartsen van Parijs. Zij staat 24 op 24 ter beschikking, voor het geval het beestje ooit iets moest overkomen.

Tot slot heeft de Birmaan ook een eigen chauffeur, in het geval dat ze plots de nood voelt om haar baasje te zien.

(Foto’s: waar Karl was, was Choupette ook, zelfs tijdens het werk)

(Choupette reist mee met haar baasje)

Topchefs

Het spreekt voor zich dat Lagerfeld niet zomaar elke dag een blikje Whiskas opentrekt voor zijn oogappel. Elke ochtend krijgt Choupette een ontbijt om U tegen te zeggen: Water, kroketjes en paté... allemaal lekker bereid door haar persoonlijke chef. Wanneer de kat meereist met haar baasje wordt ze op haar wenken bediend door de beste chefs uit het land in kwestie. En, zoals het een echte klassekat betaamt, wordt alles opgediend in borden van het luxemerk Goyard. Zelfs... de kaviaar. Want alleen het beste is goed genoeg.

Ochtendritueel

Haar ochtendritueel neemt zo’n 2 uur in beslag. Eerst wordt Chanels first lady gekamd en vertroeteld door de dienstmeiden, vervolgens is het tijd voor de dokter die haar nagels veilt. Nooit zag je zo’n goed verzorgde kat, maar dat is uiteraard ook nodig als je dagelijks op de foto gaat en op de catwalk verschijnt.

Eigen tablet

Moest Choupette zich vervelen in de afwezigheid van haar baasje, dan heeft ze haar eigen tablet om op terug te vallen. De kat heeft verschillende dure ipads waarop ze aangepaste spelletjes voor dieren kan spelen.

Modellenwerk

Als kat van één van de meest bekende modeontwerpers ter wereld is het niet meer dan normaal dat je model wordt. Choupette duikt niet alleen op op de covers van de meest prestigieuze magazines, ze poseert ook vaak samen met haar baasje én zijn andere muzes.

Maar Choupette blijft natuurlijk een kat, en logischerwijs gaat de job haar na een tijdje vervelen. Het is dus geen zeldzame gebeurtenis dat het personeel op de set haar achterna moet hollen.

Net zoals elk model wordt Choupette ook betaald voor haar werk. In 2014 verdiende ze bijvoorbeeld 3 miljoen dollar (2,6 miljoen euro) omdat ze poseerde in de campagnes voor twee modemerken. Ze werkte ook al samen met Opel en Vogue.

(Choupette werkte al samen met de beste modellen uit de industrie)

(Choupette gaat vaak op de foto met haar baasje)

(Het personeel op de set heeft de handen vol met de kat)

Eigen collecties

Choupette is niet alleen Karls lievelingsmodel, maar ook zijn grote inspiratie voor vele van zijn collecties. Zijn bureau’s lagen vol met schetsen van zijn favoriete huisdier, en vooral in zijn handtassencollectie’s is de aanwezigheid van Choupette meteen op te merken. Verschillende modelletjes zijn zelfs naar het dier vernoemd. Sommige ontwerpen zijn abstract, maar op andere ontwerpen zijn duidelijke tekeningen van Choupette en Karl zelf te zijn, waarop ze afgebeeld zijn als iconisch duo.

Overal kattenkopjes

En natuurlijk blijft het niet bij kleding en handtassen. Choupette heeft haar eigen makeup-lijn in samenwerking met het merk Shu Uemura, een eigen champagnemerk, een pluchen beest... Kortom, overal waar Karl haar kattenkopje kon verspreiden deed hij dat ook.

(Het Champagnemerk van Choupette)

Auteur

De Heilige Birmaan heeft het al druk genoeg, maar toch vond ze de tijd om ‘een boek te schrijven’ over haar leven. In ‘Choupette: The Private Life of a High-Flying Fashion Cat’ geeft ze tips over diëten, mode, beauty en nog veel meer.

Sociale media

Choupette zet haar luxeleventje graag in de kijker. Zo heeft ze een eigen officiële Instagram- en Twitteraccount met respectievelijk 125.000 en 50.000 volgers. De accounts worden beheerd door haar verzorgers. In haar laatste bericht op Twitter vertelt ze hoeveel ze haar ‘papa’ Karl Lagerfeld mist, en dat ze al haar fans bedankt voor de steun.

Thank you everyone for your words of condolence. With a once cold but now simply broken heart, I am going into mourning. I pray that your kind words and well-wishes will help me to put my best paw forward in my future without Daddy @KarlLagerfeld & as my own woman. pic.twitter.com/YdUCcfSbQR Choupette Lagerfeld(@ ChoupettesDiary) link

Kortom, als ‘een hondenleven’ de uitdrukking is voor slechte omstandigheden, is het niet meer dan logisch dat ‘een kattenleven’ de metafoor voor absolute, extravagante luxe is.

Wie de voordij over Choupette zal krijgen nu Lagerfeld overleden is, is nog niet duidelijk. Wel weten we dat het beestje als één van de weinige erfgenamen van de modegoeroe geregistreerd staat, en Lagerfeld heeft een fortuin van 173 miljoen euro op zijn naam staan. “Wie voor Choupette zal zorgen als ik er niet meer ben, zal er warmpjes bij zitten”, zei Karl daar bij leven nog over. “Tegen dan is ze een héle rijke meid.” Kandidaten?