IN BEELD. Elle Macpherson wordt 55 en is de titel ‘The Body’ nog meer dan waardig

29 maart 2019

10u01 0 Showbizz Hiep hiep hiep hoera: Elle Macpherson blaast vandaag 55 kaarsjes uit. Niemand die haar die leeftijd zou geven, want The Body, zoals Elle al jarenlang genoemd wordt, is die titel nog steeds meer dan waardig.

De carrière van Elle ging van start in 1982 toen ze haar handtekening zette onder een modellencontract bij Click Model Management en te zien was in een reclamespotje. De blondine werd door haar uiterlijk meteen gebombardeerd tot de ‘girl next door’ en die look viel duidelijk in de smaak, want in de jaren die volgden ging het erg snel. Ze haalde de covers van tal van magazines als Maxim, Harper’s Bazaar en de Britse en Australische Vogue, maar vooral bij het magazine Elle viel ze - mede dankzij haar voornaam - in de smaak. Gedurende zes jaar was ze in elke editie van het magazine te zien. Maar niet alleen de lezers van het blad konden Elle wel smaken, ook de creatief directeur van Elle was onder de indruk van de Australische schone en de twee stapten dan ook in het huwelijksbootje toen Elle 21 jaar oud was. Hun huwelijk hield uiteindelijk maar drie jaar stand.

Uit de kleren

Dat we de carrière van Elle merkwaardig mogen noemen, blijkt ook uit het feit dat ze een record op haar naam heeft staan. Elle verscheen maar liefst vijf keer - in 1986, 1987, 1988, 1994 en 2006 - op de cover van het jaarlijkse Swimsuit Issue van Sports Illustrated. Een prestatie die haar meteen ook de nickname ‘The Body’ opleverde. Maar Elle hield het niet bij poseren voor fotografen alleen, ook de catwalk is geen onbekende. Zo liep ze modeshows voor merken als Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Michael Kors, Valentino en vele anderen en ook op het witte doek was ze te zien. Heel wat mannen zullen zich nog haar naakte verschijningen in de film ‘Sirens’ uit 1994 herinneren. Die scènes - en veel ingegeven zoekopdracht op het internet later - zorgden ervoor dat Elle in datzelfde jaar opnieuw uit de kleren ging. Dit keer voor Playboy.

Postzegel

Dat Elle doorheen de wereld in de smaak viel, werd pas echt duidelijk toen het model het zelfs tot postzegelmodel in Antigua en Barbuda, een eilandstaat in het oostelijk deel van de Caraïbische Zee, schopte in 1999. Ze werd daarmee het eerste model dat die eer kreeg.

Elle is, naast Kate Moss en Naomi Campbell, ook een van de weinige modellen die nog op latere leeftijd aan de bak komt. Zo tekende ze in 2008, op haar 44ste, nog een contract van drie jaar met Revlon Cosmetics en stond ze in 2010 nog op de catwalk voor een modeshow van Louis Vuitton in Parijs. Nu ze 55 is geworden doet Elle het rustig aan, maar wie foto’s van haar ziet verschijnen, kan duidelijk opmerken dat ze het ook op fysiek vlak niet laat hangen.

Goede nachtrust

Haar jarenlange carrière zorgt er dan ook voor dat Elle perfect weet wat ze wel en niet moet doen om haar lichaam in topstaat te houden. Onlangs verklapte ze zelfs nog haar stappenplan voor een fris uiterlijk op de beautywebsite Get The Gloss. Vooral een goede nachtrust blijkt onontbeerlijk. “Ik heb geleerd om beter te slapen in de laatste jaren, en ik ben nu een solide zeven-uren-per-nacht-meisje. We hebben ons schoonheidsslaapje nodig, dat is een wetenschappelijk feit”, schrijft ze. Om ervoor te zorgen dat ze die zeven uren slaap wel degelijk haalt, creëerde Elle een uitgebreid stappenplan dat ze elke dag nauwgezet opvolgt. Zo probeert ze dagelijks een frisse neus te halen en vindt ze het belangrijk om regelmatig tijd door te brengen in de sauna of een stoombad omdat het haar flexibel houdt, pijn en stress vermindert en de bloedcirculatie verbetert. Maar ook op gebied van voeding weet Elle goed wat haar te doen staat. Zo nuttigt ze haar avondmaal om 18 uur, zodat ze genoeg tijd heeft om het te verteren. Een uurtje voor ze onder de lakens duikt, drinkt Elle nog een kopje kalmerende thee. En ook in bed heeft Elle een traditie. Zo spuit ze elke avond wat lavendelgeur op haar kussensloop om ervoor te zorgen dat haar kamer een oase van rust wordt. Mocht het, ondanks de inspanningen, toch niet lukken om de slaap te vatten, dan gaat Elle op haar rug liggen, zet ze haar voeten omhoog tegen de muur en spreidt ze haar armen. Die houding houdt ze vijf minuten vol.

