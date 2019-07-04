IN BEELD. Bruno Mars en Ed Sheeran vechten 'swag wars' uit SD

04 juli 2019

13u44

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities Vrijdag komt ‘Blow’, een duet tussen Bruno Mars (33) en Ed Sheeran (28) uit, maar dat weerhoudt de twee muzikale grootheden er niet van om online een ‘swag war’ uit te vechten. Kort gezegd: wie ziet er het coolst uit in kledij van Versace? Sheeran doet alvast een verdienstelijke poging.

Op 19 juni begon Ed Sheeran de ‘oorlog’. Op zijn Instagram-pagina postte hij een foto van zichzelf, volledig uitgedost in een wel erg kleurrijke outfit van het modemerk Versace. Daarmee verwees hij naar Bruno Mars’ hit ‘Versace On The Floor’, liet hij weten. Hij schreef bij het beeld: “Ik probeer Bruno Mars te zijn. Wie draagt het beter? Ik natuurlijk!” Mars reageerde: “BIJNA! Maar niet helemaal, sprinkhaan. Op een dag zul je het hoogste niveau van swag kunnen behalen, maar ik ben bang dat het vandaag niet zover is. Veel geluk op je reis, jonge Ed, ik zal voor je bidden. Veel geluk, de Seksdraak.”

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Poging twee, moet Ed Sheeran gedacht hebben, en hij kroop op een varken dat naar zijn gelijkenis geschilderd was en sprong in het zwembad. “Enkele weken geleden nam ik een paar foto’s in een outfit van Versace om te proberen op Bruno Mars te lijken”, schreef hij bij de leuke foto’s. “Hij zei dat ik nog wat aan mijn swag moest werken. Donatella Versace was zo vriendelijk om me wat dingen op te sturen.” Een goede poging, maar Bruno Mars was nog steeds niet tevreden. “Om swag te worden”, schreef hij, met een hoofdschuddende emoji erbij, waarmee hij duidelijk wil maken dat je het bent en het dus niet kan worden. Nog niet geslaagd dus.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

En dus ging Sheeran nog een stapje verder. Voor zijn (tot op heden) laatste poging haalde hij een gepersonaliseerde badjas van Versace boven en een bontmuts. “Dag 2 waarop ik probeer om Bruno Mars te zijn”, leest het bijschrift. Reageren doet Mars dit keer met een eigen foto.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

“El Capitan Fuego! Doe dit maar eens na, Ed Sheeran", schrijft Bruno Mars bij een foto van zichzelf waarop hij - behangen met kettingen en ringen - voor een houten muur poseert. “Dit is geen spelletje!” Om daarna te eindigen met de hashtag ‘swag wars’. De Britse muzikant is echter niet onder de indruk en reageert fijntjes: “Je moet me echt eens leren hoe je moet photoshoppen.” Waarop Mars lachend antwoordt: “Het is maar een klein beetje gephotoshopt, lul. Wacht tot je mijn six pack ziet dat ik aan het tekenen ben!”

Wordt ongetwijfeld nog vervolgd.