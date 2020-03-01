IN BEELD. Beroemdheden poseren massaal met mondmaskertje tegen coronavirus (ook al helpen die niet echt) SDE

01 maart 2020

11u30

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities Nu het coronavirus steeds meer besmettingen maakt, slaat de zenuwachtigheid toe bij veel mensen. Ook beroemdheden nemen hun voorzorgen, in de vorm van een mondmasker. Nu het coronavirus steeds meer besmettingen maakt, slaat de zenuwachtigheid toe bij veel mensen. Ook beroemdheden nemen hun voorzorgen, in de vorm van een mondmasker. Hoewel bewezen is dat mondmaskers vooral schijnveiligheid bieden , poseren de sterren maar wat graag met hun exemplaren.

“Ben ik paranoïde? Voorzichtig? In paniek? Kalm? Is het een pandemie of propaganda", vroeg Gwyneth Paltrow zich af op weg naar Parijs. Voor de zekerheid besloot ze om toch maar een mondmasker op te zetten. “Ik heb al in deze film gezeten", lachte ze, verwijzend naar ‘Contagion’, de thriller uit 2011 waarin een besmetting razendsnel de wereld rondgaat. En Paltrow had ook nog wat advies veil: “Wees voorzichtig. Schud geen handen. En was je handen regelmatig.”

Selena Gomez trok met haar moeder naar Chicago. Tijdens het uitje zelf was er geen mondmasker te bespeuren, maar op het vliegveld nam de zangeres duidelijk wél haar voorzorgen. (Zie de laatste foto, scrollen met de pijltjes.)

Vrienden van ‘The Hills’-ster Brody Jenner besloten om in Bali te trouwen. Dat betekent een lange vlucht, en dus koos Jenner voor een stevig uitziend mondmasker om zichzelf te beschermen.

Actrice Zoey Deutch, bekend van ‘The Politician’ en Netflix-film ‘Set It Up’, kiest voor een wit met roze mondmasker. “Net een pamper”, merkt een van haar volgers (terecht) op.

Ook actrice Kate Hudson draagt een mondmasker op het vliegtuig. “Reizen in 2020", schrijft ze erbij.

Topmodel Bella Hadid nam geen risico’s op een recente vlucht.

Kim Kardashian koos niet alleen voor een mondmasker, maar ze droeg ook handschoenen. En in haar tasje zat een nooduitrusting met onder meer Vitamine C-tabletten en meer handschoenen.

Reizen doet topmodel Naomi Campbell altijd in stijl, en dus koos ze voor een iets alternatiever model mondmasker. In het filmpje gaf ze ook raad aan haar fans: “Maak alles wat je aanraakt schoon, én alles wat je mogelijk zou kunnen aanraken. Dat doe ik in elk vliegtuig. Het kan me niet schelen wat mensen van me denken, het gaat om mijn gezondheid.”