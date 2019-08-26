IN BEELD. Beckhams vieren vakantie op superjacht met Elton John TDS

26 augustus 2019

09u42

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities De zomervakantie van de Beckhams duurt al weken en voerde hen onder meer naar Miami en Italië. Inmiddels zijn David, Victoria en de kinderen neergestreken in Zuid-Frankrijk, waar ze op een gigantische jacht verblijven met goede vrienden Elton John en zijn man David Furnish met hun twee zoons. Op Instagram worden er zonnige vakantiekiekjes gedeeld.

De Beckhams zijn al jaren zeer close met Elton en David. Zo is Elton peetvader van de twee oudste zonen Brooklyn en Romeo. De zanger en zijn man verwelkomden eerder deze zomer prins Harry en Meghan in hun Zuid-Franse villa, wat de hertog en hertogin van Sussex op veel kritiek kwam te staan omdat ze er met een privé-vliegtuig heen reisden. John schreef later in een Instagram bericht dat hij het vliegtuig voor hen had geregeld en betaald omdat hij de veiligheid van Harry en Meghan wilde garanderen.