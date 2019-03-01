Imagine Dragons-frontman reageert op kritiek van Slipknot: “Denk aan wat dit doet met onze fans” MVO

15u42 0 Celebrities Dan Reynolds, de frontman van Imagine Dragons, reageerde fel op de kritiek die Slipknot op zijn band losliet. Op Instagram postte hij een lange, open brief aan de collega’s die zijn werk op regelmatige basis beledigen.

De brief komt er na een interview waarin Corey Taylor, de frontman van Slipknot, Imagine Dragons de “nieuwste slechtste band ter wereld” noemde. “Ze nemen het over van Nickleback”, klonk het.

“Een decennium lang hebben we al te maken gekregen met critici en andere bands die hun gal spuwen over onze band”, schrijft Reynolds op Instagram. “Niet wat ik eerlijke kritiek zou noemen. Het zijn lege woorden van haat die inspelen op de nood van mensen om te lachen met andermans tekortkomingen.”

“Ik heb het jaren in stilte verdragen”, gaat hij verder. “Het heeft de depressie waar ik al sinds mijn jeugdjaren mee worstel alleen erger gemaakt. Dat zeg ik niet om sympathie te krijgen, maar gewoon als feit. Ik vind het heel jammer dat de muziekindustrie zo’n houding ondersteunt. Mijn bandgenoten zijn mijn beste vrienden, we zijn gewoon onszelf en we zullen dat blijven doen.”

“Ik mag er vooral niet aan denken dat één van onze fans zich slecht gaat voelen omdat bepaalde mensen onze band niet cool vinden, dat zou nog het ergste zijn”, besluit hij.

