Iedereen woedend op Kim Kardashian die hele Boeing 747 als privévliegtuig gebruikt
Dat realityster Kim Kardashian niet in economy vliegt, weet natuurlijk iedereen. Op Instagram deelt ze met de regelmaat van een klok foto’s of filmpjes vanuit een of andere jet. Logisch ook, als je zo van hot naar her moet gaan. Maar nu ze een hele Boeing 747 in gebruik heeft genomen, reageren veel van haar fans met grote verontwaardiging.
Op de beelden die Kim deelde is te zien hoe zij, wederhelft Kanye en een handvol mensen waaronder haar personal trainer het vliegtuig ontdekken. Ze toont de meerdere slaapkamers en de eethoek, en is razend enthousiast dat ze de Boeing in gebruik mag nemen. “Ik wist zelf niet dat dit bestond”, pronkt ze. Ze filmt ook de “eindeloze” lege rijen stoeltjes. “We nemen gewoon onze eigen 747, geen big deal”, zegt ze daar laconiek over.
Lees verder onder de video
Storm van kritiek
Nadat Kim de beelden deelde werd ze overspoeld door kritiek. Veel mensen kunnen niet vatten dat een handvol mensen een heel vliegtuig in beslag nemen. “Ik kan niet geloven dat Kim en Kanye ALLEEN op een 747 zitten. Een dubbeldekker waar normaal 660 passagiers in passen. Het is duidelijk dat ze totaal niet geven om de opwarming van de aarde of de bosbranden die hun huis hadden platgebrand, ware het niet dat ze privé-brandweermannen hadden”, schrijft iemand. Of ook: “Ik zie het verband niet. Kim en Kanye doneren 500.000 dollar voor de slachtoffers van de bosbranden, maar nemen een Boeing 747 als privévliegtuig. Kan iemand hen alsjeblieft uitleggen hoe de klimaatverandering werkt? Alsjeblieft?”
Cannot believe Kim and Kanye are on a 747 plane BY THEMSELVES. A double decker plane that usually takes up to 660 passengers!?! They clearly don't give 2 shits about global warming or the forest fires that would have burnt their house down if it wasn't for private firefighters 😤 link
I love the kardashians but come on Kim and Kanye climate change and global warming is upon us, was a private 747 really necessary 😩🌳🌲🌿 link
I’m missing the connection. @KimKardashian and @kanyewest donate 500000$ to wildfire relief efforts, but take a 747 airplane privately. Will someone explain to them how the climate crisis work? Please? link
It’s estimated that the private plane (B747) that @kanyewest & @KimKardashian rented cost them about $200,000 an hour. link
There is about 6,000 homeless people in Chicago. Think about all the meals or warm clothing Kanye could have gave to his home city to help those in need.
🤔
So @KimKardashian & @kanyewest just boarded a private 747 only for themselves and their trainer. I guess working out in a plane is more important than the environment! Priorities kids! link
Kim Kardashian posted on her story about flying on a private 747. link
All I’m thinking is what a waste of jet fuel, resources, environmental harm, etc etc etc.
Smh. So obnoxious and unnecessary.
I don’t know the circumstances of why Kim flew on a private 747 (and she has the entire to do so) but in my head I’m just like: CARBON FOOTPRINT link
Like, the amount of gas it takes to flight that thing is surreal and it all just seems crazy unnecessary to me...
@KimKardashian @kanyewest renting an entire 747 for themselves is so unbelievably wasteful it makes me sick. Leaving a much larger carbon footprint than they need to. You have the power and wealth to travel sustainably, and instead you do the opposite.For what? An instagram flex? link
Can someone calculate the carbon footprint of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West taking an EMPTY "luxury 747" to some far flung location? Seating capacity: 660. link
We're all here with reusable bottles and refusing plastic bags, whilst Kim and Kanye are taking private 747's. Ludicrous. 🤦🏻♀️🙄 pic.twitter.com/uoPc9f94PY link
