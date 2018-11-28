Iedereen woedend op Kim Kardashian die hele Boeing 747 als privévliegtuig gebruikt

  Bron: Instagram
Instagram/Photo News - Fotomontage HLN
Celebrities Kim Kardashian (38) heeft kwaad bloed gezet bij duizenden mensen. De reden? Ze pakte uit met beelden waarop te zien is hoe zij een Boeing 747 als privévliegtuig gebruikt. Een toestel dat normaal zo’n 660 passagiers vervoert. “Walgelijk”, reageren fans nu verontwaardigd. Zij wijzen op de enorme schadelijke impact op het klimaat en milieu.

Dat realityster Kim Kardashian niet in economy vliegt, weet natuurlijk iedereen. Op Instagram deelt ze met de regelmaat van een klok foto’s of filmpjes vanuit een of andere jet. Logisch ook, als je zo van hot naar her moet gaan. Maar nu ze een hele Boeing 747 in gebruik heeft genomen, reageren veel van haar fans met grote verontwaardiging. 

Op de beelden die Kim deelde is te zien hoe zij, wederhelft Kanye en een handvol mensen waaronder haar personal trainer het vliegtuig ontdekken. Ze toont de meerdere slaapkamers en de eethoek, en is razend enthousiast dat ze de Boeing in gebruik mag nemen. “Ik wist zelf niet dat dit bestond”, pronkt ze. Ze filmt ook de “eindeloze” lege rijen stoeltjes. “We nemen gewoon onze eigen 747, geen big deal”, zegt ze daar laconiek over. 

Storm van kritiek 

Nadat Kim de beelden deelde werd ze overspoeld door kritiek. Veel mensen kunnen niet vatten dat een handvol mensen een heel vliegtuig in beslag nemen. “Ik kan niet geloven dat Kim en Kanye ALLEEN op een 747 zitten. Een dubbeldekker waar normaal 660 passagiers in passen. Het is duidelijk dat ze totaal niet geven om de opwarming van de aarde of de bosbranden die hun huis hadden platgebrand, ware het niet dat ze privé-brandweermannen hadden”, schrijft iemand. Of ook: “Ik zie het verband niet. Kim en Kanye doneren 500.000 dollar voor de slachtoffers van de bosbranden, maar nemen een Boeing 747 als privévliegtuig. Kan iemand hen alsjeblieft uitleggen hoe de klimaatverandering werkt? Alsjeblieft?” 

