Huisdieren Arnold Schwarzenegger stelen de show op sociale media: "Wat doet die ezel in de keuken?"

01 april 2020

12u00

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Arnold Schwarzenegger maakt het beste van zijn tijd nu hij in thuisisolatie zit in Californië en dat doet hij dagelijks met zijn huisdieren. Naast hondje Cherry heeft hij twee opvallende dieren rondlopen: ezeltje Lulu en mini-paardje Whiskey. De acteur post regelmatig foto’s en filmpjes van zijn beestenboel op sociale media, wat ertoe heeft geleid dat de dieren enorm populair zijn geworden.

Volgers van ‘The Terminator’ zeggen vrolijk en blij te worden van zijn berichten en vragen dagelijks of hij niet meer kan posten van zijn beesten. Zo liet Arnold onder meer zien hoe hij een potje schaakte met ezel Lulu en fietste hij met hen door de tuin om ze wat beweging te geven. De dieren mochten ook aan tafel komen staan tijdens het eten en kregen beide een vers blaadje sla.

Omdat er inmiddels zoveel fans van Lulu en Whiskey zijn, heeft Arnold besloten speciale T-shirts van de dieren te laten maken, waarvan de volledige opbrengst naar het goede doel After School All Stars gaat, dat hij in 1992 oprichtte. Deze organisatie zorgt ervoor dat kinderen veilig zijn en hun families genoeg te eten hebben.



