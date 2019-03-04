Hoogzwangere Jessica Simpson weer thuis na ziekenhuisopname SD

04 maart 2019

07u19

Een eenvoudige derde zwangerschap heeft actrice en zangeres Jessica Simpson (38) niet. Nadat ze eerder te maken kreeg met onder andere sterk opgezwollen voeten, werd ze net voor de vierde keer in twee maanden in het ziekenhuis opgenomen.

Op Instagram vierde Jessica Simpson dat ze weer thuis was na een week in het ziekenhuis te hebben doorgebracht. Het verdict? Een zware bronchitis. “Ik ben eindelijk weer thuis na mijn vierde ziekenhuisopname in twee maanden”, schreef ze. “Hoesten met Birdie in mijn buik is extreem pijnlijk geweest. Langzaam word ik weer de oude en ons kleine meisje doet het supergoed, gelukkig. Ik word weer gezond en kan niet wachten om haar glimlach te zien. Hierbij stuur ik mijn liefde en gebeden naar alle moeders die dit ook hebben moeten meemaken.”

Simpson heeft al twee kinderen met haar echtgenoot, de voormalige American Footballspeler Eric Johnson. De zangeres heeft deze keer echter geen eenvoudige zwangerschap. In januari toonde ze haar extreem opgezwollen voeten al. Nog geen maand later deelde ze lachend een foto van de toiletbril die bezweken was onder haar zwangerschapskilo’s.