Hollywoodsterren roepen op om mondmasker te dragen: “Wie dat niet doet, moet zich schamen” JTO

01 juli 2020

11u02

Bron: Belga 5 Celebrities Hollywoodsterren als Tom Hanks (63) en Jennifer Aniston (51) roepen de Amerikanen op om een mondmasker te dragen om de verspreiding van het coronavirus in te dijken. “Wie geen mondmasker draagt, moet zich schamen”, verklaart Hanks.

De Amerikaanse actrice Jennifer Aniston roept haar landgenoten op om een mondmasker te dragen. “Als je geeft om mensenlevens, draag alsjeblieft een mondmasker en moedig de mensen rondom je aan om dat ook te doen”, zegt ze op Instagram. “Ik snap dat mondmaskers onhandig en oncomfortabel zijn. Maar vind je het niet erger dat bedrijven moeten sluiten, jobs verloren gaan of gezondheidswerkers volledig uitgeput geraken? Dit virus heeft zoveel levens gekost omdat we niet genoeg doen.”

Ook acteur Tom Hanks deelt zijn ongezouten mening. “Er zijn eigenlijk maar drie dingen die we kunnen doen: een masker dragen, sociale afstand bewaren, onze handen wassen”, aldus Hanks op een persconferentie. “Die dingen zijn zo simpel, zo eenvoudig. Wie er niet in slaagt om dat toe te passen, moet zich schamen.”

Hanks en zijn vrouw raakten in maart zelf besmet met het coronavirus toen ze in Australië waren voor de opnames van een film over Elvis Presley.

