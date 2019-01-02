Hilary Duff is ten einde raad: “Kent iemand een remedie tegen koliek bij baby’s?” TK

02 januari 2019

09u17

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Actrice Hilary Duff is ten einde raad en vraagt haar fans via Instagram om hulp. Haar dochtertje Banks Violet Blair, die eind oktober werd geboren, komt maar niet van haar koliek af en Hilary is dringend op zoek naar een oplossing.

"Oproep aan alle ouders van baby's met buikpijn... Dit gaat wel over, toch?", vraagt Hilary zich hardop af bij de foto, waarop ze knuffelend met haar dochtertje te zien is. De 31-jarige zangeres heeft al van alles geprobeerd om de kleine van haar pijn te verlossen. "Niks helpt, behalve elk uur alweer borstvoeding geven", zegt ze. "Laat alsjeblieft jullie magische trucjes in de comments achter. Oh, en gelukkig nieuwjaar", besluit Hilary, gevolgd door de hashtag 'baby te koop'.