Hilarisch: zoontje van Simon Cowell verkleedt zich als zijn papa

Simon Cowell en zijn zoon lijken als twee druppels water op elkaar.
Celebrities ‘The X Factor’ jurylid Simon Cowell (59) en zijn zoontje Eric waren gisteren aanwezig op een benefiet van Unicef naar aanleiding van de Internationale Dag Van Het Kind. Opvallend: Eric leek net zijn vader.

Het 4-jarige jongetje droeg een wit hemd, gescheurde jeans en een donkere zonnebril, tot grote hilariteit van alle aanwezigen. Later ging de foto van Eric viraal op sociale media. “Zo vader, zo zoon”, klinkt het met een knipoog. Toegegeven, de gelijkenis is bijzonder treffend. 

