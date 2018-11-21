Hilarisch: zoontje van Simon Cowell verkleedt zich als zijn papa
Het 4-jarige jongetje droeg een wit hemd, gescheurde jeans en een donkere zonnebril, tot grote hilariteit van alle aanwezigen. Later ging de foto van Eric viraal op sociale media. “Zo vader, zo zoon”, klinkt het met een knipoog. Toegegeven, de gelijkenis is bijzonder treffend.
PRESS RELEASE and IMAGES: Eric Cowell takes over @SimonCowell music empire this #WorldChildrensDay for @UNICEF_uk https://t.co/CG3pWgAMvI #childrentakeover pic.twitter.com/mfW4hKhWC8 link
Simon Cowell’s mini me son Eric dressed up as his famous dad to support @UNICEF_uk #WorldChildrensDay - doesn’t he look soooo cute! Photos: ©️UNICEF pic.twitter.com/7l8AaKKTT9 link
Like father like son? In celebration of @UNICEF’s #WorldChildrensDay @SimonCowell gave his son CONTROL of @syco 😂💖 https://t.co/aB3n32faNY link
