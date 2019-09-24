Hier haalde Josje de mosterd: ook deze sterren smulden van hun placenta
Toen Hilary Duff bijna een jaar geleden beviel van haar dochter Banks Violet mixte ze haar placenta met wat bessen en vruchtensap. “Ik heb sinds ik tien was niet meer zo’n lekkere smoothie gedronken”, vertelde de actrice nadien. Maar daar hield Duff het niet bij, ze maakte ook ijsblokjes van haar placenta. “Die kan ik dan in een gewone smoothie doen”, klonk het.
Voormalig Grey’s Anatomy-actrice Katherine Heigl liet na de geboorte van haar zoontje Joshua (2) net als Josje haar placenta vriesdrogen en vermalen om ze daarna als pilletjes in te nemen. Ze deed dat nadat ze in het ziekenhuis een verhaal had gehoord van een vrouw die dat gedaan had.
Ook Kim Kardashian kan niet ontbreken in dit lijstje. De realityster liet haar placenta na de geboorte van haar zoontje Saint (3) ook verwerken tot pilletjes die ze dagelijks nam in de hoop zo de kans op een postnatale depressie te verkleinen. “Elke keer ik zo’n pil neem, voel ik me energiek en echt gezonder. Ik kan het iedereen aanraden”, vertelde ze. Kims zus Kourtney volgde haar voorbeeld na de geboorte van haar derde kind, Reign (4). “Ik ga het zo jammer vinden als ze op zijn”, vertelde zij.
Volgens Mad Men-actrice January Jones hebben haar placentapilletjes er mee voor gezorgd dat ze zeven weken na de geboorte van haar zoontje Xander in 2011 alweer op de set kon staan. “Het is geen hekserij. Ik raad het zelfs alle mama’s aan”, vertelde ze.
Actrice Alicia Silverstone viel in het verleden al op toen ze vertelde dat ze het eten van haar zoontje voorkauwde om het nadien via een kus aan hem door te geven, dus het zal ook niemand verbazen dat ze van haar placenta at. Ook Alicia deed dit in de vorm van pilletjes, nadat ze die cadeau kreeg. “Het was liefde sinds de eerste hap”, stelde de actrice. “Na een tijdje vroeg mijn man zelfs of ik mijn ‘happy pills’ al genomen had.”
Na de geboorte van haar eerste kindje had Chrissy Teigen last van een postnatale depressie. In de hoop een nieuwe depressie tegen te gaan na haar tweede kindje, besloot de vrouw van zanger John Legend haar placenta op te eten. In plaats van er pilletjes van te maken, bakte Chrissy de moederkoek gewoon in de pan. “Is dit niet normaal? In L.A. is dit echt wel normaal”, reageerde Chrissy toen ze commentaar kreeg op haar ‘hapje’.
Ook in eigen land zorgde een bevalling al voor een gerechtje. Francesco Planckaert koos na de geboorte van zijn zoon Devon niet voor de placenta, maar voor de navelstreng. Hij bakte die in de pan om daarna op te eten. “Eerlijk gezegd was dat helemaal niet lekker”, vertelde hij nadien.
