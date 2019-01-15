Het leven zoals het is, de Beckhams: de hond toedekken met een dekentje van 5.000 euro TK

'Een hondenleven', zeggen we wel eens als we het over slechte omstandigheden hebben. Maar de uitvinder van die metafoor heeft duidelijk nog nooit de viervoeter van de Beckhams ontmoet. Die doet immers regelmatig een dutje onder een peperduur dekentje.

Olive - zo heet de cocker spaniel van de Beckhams - was het hoofdpersonage op de Instagram van Victoria vandaag. Zij postte een foto waarop manlief David samen met hun huisdier een dutje in de zetel doet. Ze zijn daarbij liefdevol toegedekt met een dekentje van Louis Vuitton. Kostprijs: meer dan 5.000 euro. Maar als je baasjes superrijk zijn en een mode-imperium in handen hebben, kan dat natuurlijk ook niet anders.