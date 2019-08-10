Het internet raakt niet uitgepraat over foto Jennifer Lopez Redactie

10 augustus 2019

09u26

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities Actrice Jennifer Lopez (50) weet haar volgers goed te vermaken. Ze deelde zopas een pikante badpakfoto waar het internet helemaal los op ging. De foto is al ruim 2,8 miljoen keer geliked.

Jlo was in Malaga voor haar ‘It‘s my party’-concerttour, die nog tot 11 augustus duurt en eindigt in Sint-Petersburg. Tussen de concerten door genoot ze van de zon in haar niets verhullende badpak. Bij de foto op Instagram schreef ze: “Nog drie shows te gaan. Ik geniet van elk moment. Tot vanavond, Malaga!”, aldus de zangeres.

De reacties stroomden binnen. Zo schreef regisseur Steven Gomillion: “Zo doe je dat, dit is alles!” en liet tv-persoonlijkheid Evelyn Lozada weten: “Dit lichaam is altijd al bizar geweest”. Alleen maar lof dus, voor Lopez.

Aan het einde van vorige maand vierde ze haar 50ste verjaardag en haalde ze alles uit de kast om er een knalfuif van te maken. Zo werden sterren als DJ Khaled, Fat Joe en Ashanti uitgenodigd voor het feest in Miami en kocht de zangeres een taart van 10.000 euro met eetbaar goud.