Hermelien en Draco Malfidus gaan een dagje naar zee

08 november 2018

21u45

Bron: E! News 0 Celebrities Ze brachten meer dan een decennium in elkaars gezelschap door, dus is het niet meer dan normaal dat de acteurs uit ‘Harry Potter’ nog steeds goede vrienden zijn. Emma Watson en Tom Felton trokken zelfs samen een dagje naar zee.

Watson (28), die Hermelien speelde in de franchise, postte vanmiddag een foto op Instagram waarop ze te zien is op het strand. Ze kreeg daarbij het gezelschap van acteur Tom Felton (31), die er duidelijk veel zin in had. De actrice zette ook een filmpje online, waarop te zien is dat ze samen met Felton op een skateboard staan.

In de films, waarin Felton de rol van Draco Malfidus speelde, waren de twee aartsvijanden, maar in het echte leven komen ze duidelijk goed overeen. In april spraken ze nog af met Matthew Lewis - Marcel Lubbermans in de films.

Vorige maand bracht Felton ook nog een bezoekje aan Harry Potter himself, ook wel bekend als acteur Daniel Radcliffe. Hij ging kijken naar diens toneelstuk ‘The Lifespan of a Fact’.