Heidi Klum vreest dat ze corona heeft: “Ik heb me laten testen” TK

15 maart 2020

10u45

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Heidi Klum (46) ligt al een paar dagen ziek in bed en vreest dat ze het coronavirus te pakken heeft. Het voormalig model haakte dinsdag af voor de opnamen van ‘America's Got Talent’ en voelt zich echt niet lekker. "Ik zou me graag op corona laten testen, maar er zijn geen tests beschikbaar", liet ze enkele dagen geleden via Instagram weten. Intussen wist ze toch een test te pakken te krijgen, maar ze wacht nog steeds op het resultaat.

Heidi, die momenteel in Amerika woont, zit in de lappenmand met “rillingen, koorts, hoestklachten en een loopneus". Alle symptomen van corona dus. "Ik voel me gewoon niet goed. Daarom ben ik thuisgebleven zodat ik geen andere mensen besmet", aldus het jurylid van ‘America's Got Talent’. Heidi heeft contact gehad met verschillende artsen, maar kon zich eerst niet laten testen op het coronavirus. "Er is gewoon geen test te krijgen. Ik hoop maar dat het een gewone verkoudheid is. Blijf veilig en blijf thuis als je je niet goed voelt."

Intussen wisten zij en haar man Tom Kaulitz (30), lid van de band ‘Tokio Hotel’, toch een test te pakken te krijgen. Ook hij voelt zich niet goed, en het koppel blijft voorlopig uit elkaars buurt tot ze de uitslag van de test kennen. “Hoe graag ik hem ook wil knuffelen en kussen, het is nu belangrijker om de juiste dingen te doen en de ziekte niet verder te verspreiden. We zitten allemaal in hetzelfde schuitje en moeten onze geliefden, onze buren en onze gemeenschap beschermen. Luister alsjeblieft naar de overheid en blijf thuis. Sluit jezelf fysiek af van anderen, vooral als je je niet goed voelt.”

In de Verenigde Staten is veel kritiek op de overheid omdat coronatests nauwelijks beschikbaar zijn. Vrijdag riep president Donald Trump de noodtoestand uit voor de aanpak van het virus. Hij kondigde onder meer aan dat er een nieuwe test is goedgekeurd waardoor op korte termijn 1,5 miljoen mensen extra getest kunnen worden.